Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of the banned outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), threatened Indian leaders Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Indian High Commissioner of India to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma in a video circulated on social media.

He accused them of being responsible for the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and offered a reward of 125,000 dollars to anyone providing information about the foreign visits of these leaders.

In the video, Pannun can be heard saying, “The Sikh Qaum has not forgotten its history and how to use weapons. Sikhs For Justice is offering a reward of 125,000 dollars to anyone who informs about the foreign visits of these Indian leaders. These Indian leaders are our targets now.”



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According to the Pannu, all the trio were involved in aiding and conspiring to kill another Khalistan terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Vancouver in June last.

Pannun, a US and Canadian citizen sought by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act swore to make those responsible for Nijjar's death accountable under international law. Nijjar was shot and killed during gang rivalry among Sikh extremists.

On August 15, the SFJ asked radical Sikhs in Canada to take over Indian embassies in Ottawa, Toronto, and Vancouver. On September 10, a fictitious Sikh referendum is scheduled to take place in Vancouver.

It is to be mentioned here that till now the US government has done nothing about Pannun given that the US and India are close allies and collaborate closely to combat terrorism.