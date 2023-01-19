Although the government has banned the radical organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI), reports have now surfaced claiming that the outfit was mulling to revive terror in Jammu and Kashmir.



Sources further claim that the banned outfit radicalised youth online and have been recruiting from South India to further their plans of reviving terror in the nation.



The outfit usually recruited youth from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka while also radicalising youth in Jammu and Kashmir to further their terror module in the region hit by terrorism.

During its investigation, the National Investigating Agency (NIA) in a detailed report revealed that some of the PFI leaders or cadres propagated the ideology of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and had joined such organisations.



''The links between the PFI leaders and ISIS were revealed in the digitized documents seized in the nationwide raid,'' the report further said.



The NIA's report further alleged that the PFI was engaged in suspicious fund transactions, which had been used for anti-national activities.



Earlier in September, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had banned the Islamic outfit following multiple raids across the country and arrests by the Central agencies for its alleged links to terror funding.



On September 22 and 27, the NIA and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on the PFI offices and residents of its leaders across the country.



A total of 247 PFI leaders, functionaries, members were arrested in a nationwide raid that included Assam as well.



Also read : Popular Front of India ran a secret wing that made hit list of people: NIA