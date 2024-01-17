The Chairman of the Bar Council of India, Manan Kumar Mishra, has officially written to Chief Justice of India, Dr. Justice D. Y. Chandrachud, urging for a nationwide judicial holiday on January 22, 2024. The request aligns with the impending inauguration of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The letter, dated January 17, highlights the immense religious, historical, and cultural importance of the event scheduled for January 22, 2024. The ceremony marks the culmination of a long-awaited dream and the conclusion of legal proceedings that have played a pivotal role in shaping the nation's structure.

The construction of the Grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been a deeply rooted matter of faith, resonating profoundly with millions of citizens. The Chairman stated the historical significance of the Supreme Court's verdict on November 9, 2019, which affirmed the birthplace of Lord Rama and allocated the disputed land for the temple's construction.

Scheduled between January 14 and January 22, 2024, the inauguration ceremony includes a 7-day agenda of rituals and events, leading up to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22. This sacred occasion is expected to draw dignitaries and religious leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.