'Barbaric assault' on students: Rahul Gandhi seeks accountability from Amit Shah

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding accountability over what he described as the "barbaric assault" on students during the July 20 protest in Delhi and questioning whether the Home Minister had approved the alleged use of pellet guns against demonstrators.

In a letter dated July 25, Gandhi accused security forces of using "indiscriminate force", including tear gas and what he termed "lethal weapons", against students who were protesting over issues related to the education system.

He alleged that hundreds of protesters were injured during the police action and claimed that women students were also assaulted. Calling the incident a violation of democratic norms, Gandhi said, "Peaceful protest is crucial to any democracy" and argued that it was the government's responsibility to protect demonstrators and address their grievances through dialogue.

The Congress leader also raised questions over the reported use of pellet guns during the protest. Referring to 19-year-old student Sahil Lochab, whom he recently met, Gandhi claimed the youth was "shot with pellet guns" and was likely to lose an eye due to his injuries.

Addressing Shah directly, Gandhi asked whether he had approved the use of "lethal force, including pellet guns" against students. If not, he questioned who had authorised it. He also sought clarification on the identity of men in plain clothes who were seen allegedly beating protesters with lathis, asking whether they were police personnel or volunteers and who sanctioned their deployment.

Stating that the incident had triggered widespread anger, Gandhi said the violence had "outraged the country" and asserted that "youth and students, the future of our country, are demanding answers and accountability". He added that "their voice will be heard".

Later, in a post on X, Gandhi reiterated his allegations, claiming that pellet guns, lathis and tear gas had been used against students who were peacefully protesting. Referring again to Sahil Lochab, he said the student's "crime" was "demanding an end to paper leaks and a fair future for our students". He concluded the post by saying, "Desh jawab maang raha hai" (The country is demanding answers).

The protests were led by the CJP, a platform launched by former AAP functionary Abhijeet Dipke. Initially started as a satirical online campaign in May, it later evolved into a nationwide youth movement seeking accountability over the NEET paper leak.

The agitation began at Jantar Mantar on June 20 and gained momentum after activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest on June 28, launching an indefinite fast alongside six AISA activists. Wangchuk ended his fast after the Centre initiated talks with him.

The Centre's first formal engagement with CJP leaders took place on July 20 at Union Minister J P Nadda's residence, even as police stopped protesters marching towards Parliament. The police action later became a major flashpoint, drawing wider support for the movement.

Earlier, Gandhi had presented Sahil Lochab before the media, alleging that the student had suffered pellet injuries during the July 20 protest. He also demanded action against those responsible for the alleged baton charge and firing, while calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to the students.

Delhi Police has denied that its personnel used pellet guns during the protest. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), whose Rapid Action Force was also deployed that day, has not publicly responded to questions regarding the allegations.