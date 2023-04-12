The Indian Army on April 11 said a search team has located the missing INSAS rifle along with the magazine which was used in firing inside Bathinda Military Station in Punjab.

''A search team has located the INSAS rifle along with the magazine. Army and Police Joint teams will now be undertaking forensic analysis of the weapon for ascertaining further details,'' the Army said in a statement.

The statement further said that both Army and Police joint teams will now be undertaking forensic analysis of the weapon for ascertaining further details.

''The balance number of rounds in the weapon will only be available after forensic analysis," it added.

It also said that the joint investigation with Punjab Police is in progress and all possible assistance is being provided.

The Army also informed that no individual has been detained/apprehended so far in connection with the matter.

''Considering the sensitivities involved, media is once again requested to avoid rumours and refrain from speculation,'' it requested.

At four Army personnel were killed in a firing incident reported in the early hours of April 12 morning, around 4.30 am, inside the Military Station in Punjab.

As per an official statement by HQ South Western Command of the Army, the Station Quick Reaction teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed and search operations were in progress.

Also read: Four Army personnel killed in firing incident inside Bathinda Military Station