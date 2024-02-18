The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has taken a decisive step to streamline operations across major airlines in India. On February 16, 2024 BCAS issued letters to seven prominent airlines including Air India, IndiGo, Akasa, SpiceJet, Vistara, Air India Express Connect, and Air India Express, urging them to implement necessary measures for timely baggage delivery.

BCAS conducted an extensive survey at six major airports, analyzing over 3600 flight movements and scrutinizing the baggage delivery processes of the seven airlines. According to regulations, airlines are required to ensure the delivery of passengers' baggage within 10 to 30 minutes following the aircraft's engine shutdown.

This directive comes in response to concerns about the punctuality of baggage delivery with complaints reported through social media and other channels. The Aviation Ministry, led by Jyotiraditya Scindia initiated a monitoring exercise in January 2024, focusing on tracking baggage arrival times at designated belts in major airports.

While there has been improvement, none of the airlines consistently met the prescribed standards outlined in the Service Quality Requirements of Operation, Management, and Delivery Agreement (OMDA). The OMDA specifies that the first baggage should reach the conveyor belt within 10 minutes of the engine shutdown, emphasizing the need for prompt handling and delivery.

BCAS has directed airlines to extend compliance measures to all airports within their operational purview to ensure uniformity and adherence to service levels. The deadline for implementation is set at 10 days, with a target date of February 26, 2024. Failure to comply may result in further regulatory action, according to an official from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

This move underscores BCAS's commitment to enhancing passenger experience and operational efficiency in the aviation industry. Prioritizing timely baggage delivery can contribute to increased customer satisfaction and uphold the highest standards of service excellence.