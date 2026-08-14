‘BCI has nothing to do with this’: CJI Surya Kant questions action against NALSAR students

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on August 14 questioned the Bar Council of India’s (BCI) authority to intervene after NALSAR University of Law students objected to his proposed participation as chief guest at the institution’s convocation.

Hearing a plea filed by NALSAR students against two BCI circulars, a bench headed by CJI Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice to the BCI and sought its response within two weeks.

The CJI said the students’ communication to him was a matter of dialogue between the students and the court, and questioned why the BCI had issued circulars in response.

“BCI has nothing to do with this. We are with you. Students have written a letter to me. It's a dialogue between students and me. Who are they to unnecessarily issue a circular?” he said.

The case concerns a BCI circular directing State Bar Councils not to enrol any NALSAR student graduating in 2026 until further orders. The council had also sought a report from the university’s Vice-Chancellor on the campaign over the CJI’s proposed appearance as chief guest at the convocation, including details of those allegedly involved in organising or mobilising it.

The enrolment directive was withdrawn within hours. The BCI said it had concluded that the overwhelming majority of students in the 2026 batch were not involved in any attempt to disrespect the CJI. It, however, initially retained the possibility of further action based on the Vice-Chancellor’s report.

The Supreme Court noted that the disputed circular had since been withdrawn and directed the BCI to file its response within two weeks. It also ordered that no action be taken against any NALSAR student in connection with the letters in the meantime.

The CJI stressed that students should be allowed to express their views lawfully, even when their opinions may be considered incorrect.

“When I was in college, I was even actively involved in students' activities. Sometimes, even if they are saying the wrong thing, if they are lawfully raising their voice, it must be allowed,” he said.

After the order, Surya Kant said institutions should respond to criticism with an open mind, particularly when it involved young people at the beginning of their careers.

“We should be large-hearted. Even if somebody makes a statement which is wrong to us...let it be wrong,” he said.

The CJI also urged the students to complete their enrolment process and join the Supreme Court Bar. In a lighter exchange, he said they could be considered for legal aid work if their careers faced any threat.

“You tell all the students to get a licence at the earliest. Join the Supreme Court Bar. You tell them to do it immediately. We will empanel them for legal aid cases. It will be a befitting answer to all those who are impeding their career,” he remarked.

The developments came after BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said late Thursday night that proceedings against the 2026 NALSAR batch had been dropped altogether.

In a post on X, Mishra said the decision followed representations and reactions from senior advocates, members of the Bar, law students and other citizens. He said the BCI was satisfied that the 2026 batch had no role in any disturbance or movement and that no further action would be taken against the students.