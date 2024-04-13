Aimed at supporting the well-being and empowerment of its students, Panjab University announced the introduction of menstrual leaves for girl students starting from the forthcoming academic session in July 2024.

This initiative, championed by Panjab University Dean Prof Rumina Sethi, marks a significant step towards addressing menstrual health and inclusivity within the educational sphere.

"I am very delighted to say that we have introduced the idea of menstrual leaves, which is going to be implemented from the forthcoming session starting in July 2024. This will be available by all girl students when they desire. It's basically up to them, if they want the leave or not", stated Prof Rumina Sethi.

“It is fixed in such a way that one day in every teaching month can be given to girl students, provided they make an application for it. They don't have to go to a doctor, they don't have to be verified whether they are actually going through the menstrual cycle.”

She furthers saying, "no one should be judgemental about it. Women shouldn't feel guilt ridden on certain days".

This initiative is expected to contribute significantly to fostering a culture of understanding and empathy regarding menstrual health issues, paving the way for more inclusive policies and practices within educational institutions. As universities continue to evolve in addressing the diverse needs of their students, initiatives like menstrual leaves serve as a testament to the ongoing efforts towards creating equitable and supportive learning environments.