The swearing-in of two newly elected Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislators faced a deadlock on Wednesday, leading West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose to depart for New Delhi, officials confirmed.

The impasse arose when Governor Bose declined the request to conduct the oath-taking ceremony for Sayantika Bandyopadhyay and Rayat Hossain Sarkar in the assembly. Expressing dissatisfaction with the situation, the MLAs expressed their intention to await further developments and discuss the issue with senior party leaders.

Currently, Speaker Biman Banerjee and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chottoapadhyay are engaged in discussions within the assembly to resolve the ongoing issue.

As discussions continue, stakeholders await further directives to address the situation.