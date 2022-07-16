Subrata Sarkar, a bidi trader in West Bengal's Nadia district, began saving 2 rupee coins in November 2016 in view of the cash shortage caused by the demonetization of 500 and 1,000 banknotes.

He gathered coins totaling Rs 1.8 lakh in two bags over the following six years and decided that he wanted to buy a motorcycle.

He discussed the idea with his 17-year-old student son, Sekhar, and soon began counting the coins.

Sarkar also approached the showroom owner, who agreed to accept coins as payment.

His relatives counted his funds and placed them in five bags.

Remarkably, he needed five suitcases and two sacks to fill the coins which he took to the showroom to purchase the bike.

It needs mention here that in June 2022, a Tamil Nadu man saved Rs.10 coins for a month and used them to purchase a car worth Rs 6 lakh.

Vetrivel, the man in question, arrived at a vehicle shop in Dharmapuri with a dazzling coinage of 60,000 Rs.