Sabyasachi Ghosh, a BJP legislator from West Bengal, was detained on Friday on suspicion of operating a prostitution ring in Howrah. This is happening in the context of the BJP's savage attacks on the ruling Trinamool Congress in Sandeshkhali, where a number of women have accused TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan's aides of sexually abusing them.

Stepping up the attack on the BJP, the TMC said in a post on its official handle, "@BJP4Bengal leader Sabyasachi Ghosh caught running a PROSTITUTION RACKET of MINOR GIRLS in his hotel in Howrah's Sankrail. The Police arrested 11 accused & rescued 6 victims from the spot. THIS IS BJP. They don't protect BETIS, they protect PIMPS!"

Several women in Sandeshkhali have accused a number of politicians in the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of systematic sexual exploitation and land grabbing. The women said that the main offender is Sheikh Shahjahan, a member of the neighbourhood Zila Parishad.



Following Sheikh Shahjahan's disappearance, the ladies came forward with their accusations against the TMC leaders. Following an attack on an Enforcement Directorate team travelling to Shahjahan's Sandeshkhali home in January, the man has been evading capture ever since.



Two TMC officials and his close aides, Shibaprasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar, were taken into custody when police opened a case on the basis of accusations made by local women.