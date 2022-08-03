West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will reshuffle the cabinet on Wednesday amid criticism directed at her party over the arrest of suspended Minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with a case involving school employment.

Mamata on Monday revealed her ideas for a change. The reorganization effort is anticipated to be one of the largest since the party seized power in the state in 2011. Additionally, this will mark the first cabinet reshuffle since the TMC won a third consecutive term last year.

Four to five new faces will be added to the cabinet as informed by the Chief Minister. “There will be a small reshuffle on Wednesday. Around four to five ministers will be deputed for organizational work. We will induct five to six new faces in the Cabinet,” Banerjee told reporters on Monday.

Babul Supriyo, a former Union minister who joined the TMC in September 2021, was one of the people who was anticipated to be appointed to the Cabinet.