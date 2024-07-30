West Bengal Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has voiced his dissatisfaction with the party high command over the manner in which he was removed as President of the West Bengal Congress Committee. Chowdhury revealed that the decision was conveyed to him indirectly on July 29.

Speaking to the press, he said that the decision might have been made in advance. He conveyed his uncertainty about the timing and manner of his removal.

According to media reports, Chowdhury stated that his post has become temporary, further stating, "The day Mallikarjun Kharge became the party president, all other posts of the party in the country became temporary, according to the Constitution of the party. Even my post became temporary."

Recalling an earlier television statement by Kharge, he said, “While the election was underway, Mallikarjun Kharge said on television that if necessary I would be kept out, which made me upset."

Furthermore, he acknowledged the failed results of the recent elections held in West Bengal and took responsibility.

It may be mentioned that a resolution was passed to dissolve the working committee of the Bengal Congress, including the president's post during a meeting held on June 21 in Kolkata. The meet was attended by Bengal Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir and other Congress leaders.

Meanwhile, in another meeting held on July 29, Chowdhury was referred as the "former president" by Mir which made him realise that his removal had been finalised without prior notification.

Chowdhury further highlighted the lack of communication regarding his resignation. He said, "I had sent my resignation to Kharge ji, but no one informed me if it was accepted or not. Kharge ji didn’t reply to my letter. If accepted, I should be informed as per courtesy."

On the other hand, Ghulam Ahmad Mir confirmed that Chowdhury had resigned as the president of the state unit following the Lok Sabha elections. The process of appointing a new chief for the West Bengal Congress Committee is currently underway.

Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury said, “I was aware that the meeting had been called under my presidency and I was still the West Bengal Congress president, but during the meeting, GA Mir during his address said that the former president is also here. That is how I learnt that I had become former president (of West Bengal Congress).”