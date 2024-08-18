In response to widespread outrage over the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the West Bengal government has revoked the transfer orders for 42 doctors. The move came after a series of intense protests by medical professionals across India.

The protests, sparked by the tragic death of the young doctor on August 9, have seen medical professionals nationwide rallying for justice. Doctors from Aligarh Muslim University's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Sahid Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Odisha held candlelight marches, condemning the crime and demanding severe punishment for the perpetrators.

In Kolkata, the situation intensified as a mob vandalized the RG Kar Hospital campus on August 14, disrupting the ongoing protests and leading to a heavy police presence. On August 18, the Kolkata Police imposed prohibitory orders around the hospital, restricting gatherings until August 24.

Adding to the tension, the CBI has continued its investigation with a third consecutive day of questioning for former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh. Former NCW chief Rekha Sharma suggested the involvement of multiple individuals in the crime and criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly shielding those involved.

The Kolkata Police have also summoned BJP leader Locket Chatterjee and doctors Kunal Sarkar and Subarno Goswami for allegedly spreading misinformation about the case. The unfolding situation highlights the gravity of the public's demand for justice and transparency in the investigation.