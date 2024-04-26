The West Bengal government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Calcutta High Court directing a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into allegations of land grabbing and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali.

The Calcutta High Court had ordered the CBI investigation in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) that raised serious concerns about land encroachment and alleged instances of sexual assault in Sandeshkhali, a region in the state of West Bengal.

The matter is scheduled to be heard by a bench of justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta on April 29. This hearing marks a crucial juncture in the legal proceedings surrounding this contentious issue.

The case gained prominence due to allegations of land grabbing and incidents of sexual assault to women, prompting public outcry and legal scrutiny.

The genesis of the controversy lies in a public interest litigation (PIL) filed before the Calcutta High Court, highlighting concerns about land encroachment and reported instances of sexual assault in Sandeshkhali. These allegations raised serious questions about governance, law enforcement, and the protection of citizens' rights in the region.

The Sandeshkhali case has captured widespread attention, not only for the specific allegations but also for the broader implications it carries regarding land rights, law enforcement, and justice delivery in West Bengal.