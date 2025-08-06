Bengal police is Mamata Banerjee's 'hawai chappal': BJP leader Pramod Singh

Following the alleged attack on the convoy of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in West Bengal, BJP leader Pramod Singh launched a sharp verbal attack on the state police, accusing them of inaction and political bias.

In a controversial statement, Singh alleged that West Bengal Police acted like passive bystanders during the incident. “The Bengal Police has become Mamata Banerjee’s ‘hawai chappal’ (rubber slippers). They stood silently while Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims created chaos,” he claimed.

The BJP leader further stated that party workers were symbolically carrying slippers to police stations to “hold a mirror” to the force for allegedly failing in their duty. “We are showing them these slippers as a reflection of their shameful conduct,” Singh remarked.

The remarks have sparked political outrage, with several voices criticizing the inflammatory tone and communal undertones of Singh’s comments.

Opposition parties have called for accountability, while the BJP has continued to demand a probe into the attack on Adhikari's convoy.

No official response has been issued yet by the West Bengal Police regarding the allegations.

Meanwhile, the BJP has demanded a full probe into the attack on Adhikari’s convoy, which occurred as the Leader of Opposition was en route to the District Superintendent of Police’s office to submit a memorandum concerning previous alleged attacks on BJP workers.

According to eyewitness accounts and video footage, stones were hurled at Adhikari’s convoy. One clip shows a protester shattering the window panes of a vehicle by throwing a stone. Adhikari was also met with black flags and “go back” slogans by demonstrators.

Calling it a “murderous attempt”, Adhikari claimed that the bulletproof glass of his vehicle was broken. The BJP blamed "miscreants from the ruling Trinamool Congress" for orchestrating the attack, which they say occurred in full view of the police.

The West Bengal Police has not yet issued an official response to the allegations of inaction or the attack itself.