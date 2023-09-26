At least 1,000 people were held by police in Bengaluru after the 'Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti,' an umbrella group of farmers' associations and other organisations, called a Bandh to protest the delivery of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu by Karnataka.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the bandh, Bengaluru Police implemented Section 144 of the CrPC from midnight Monday to midnight Tuesday.

Furthermore, the police have not granted authorization for processions in the city today.

According to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, the police have detained about 1,000 persons throughout the city's numerous police stations.



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He also added that the exact number will be shared with the media by the evening.

Two bandhs have been announced this week -- one in Bengaluru on September 26 and another statewide on Friday -- to protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, with opposition parties in Karnataka backing the call made by a farmers' organisation for the shutdown tomorrow.

The announcement for the Karnataka bandh on September 29 was made on Monday, under the banner 'Kannada Okkuta' -- led by Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj, days after 'Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti', an umbrella outfit of farmers’ associations and other organisations led by farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar gave the call for Tuesday's Bengaluru shutdown.

The two bandhs reflect the divide among the farmers and pro-Kannada organisations and have also now led to confusion about who is supporting the bandh on which day, and whether services will be available tomorrow.