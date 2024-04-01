In a shocking incident in Bengaluru's Shalini Ground area, a 35-year-old cab driver, identified as Girish, stabbed his girlfriend, Farida Khatun, multiple times after she rejected his marriage proposal. The tragic event unfolded on Saturday evening, leading to Farida's untimely demise.

Farida, a 42-year-old woman from West Bengal, was employed at a spa in the city. Girish, hailing from Bengaluru's Jayanagar, had been in a relationship with Farida for the past decade. According to reports from the police, Girish had proposed marriage to Farida on the evening of the incident, which she turned down.

In a fit of rage following her rejection, Girish stabbed Farida multiple times before eventually surrendering himself at the Jayanagar police station. The police, responding to a call on the '112' helpline around 8.30 pm, discovered Farida's lifeless body at the scene, bearing evident stab wounds.

DCP (South) Shivaprakash Devaraju confirmed the tragic turn of events, disclosing that Girish had confessed to the crime upon surrendering himself. A case under section 302 of the IPC has been registered against him.

Girish's relationship with Farida had seen its share of conflicts previously, primarily revolving around his proposals of marriage, which Farida had consistently declined. The police are currently investigating further into the matter, including interviewing eyewitnesses and exploring potential additional motives.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the city, prompting authorities to intensify efforts in understanding the circumstances leading to this tragic outcome. As investigations continue, the community mourns the loss of Farida Khatun and grapples with the implications of such a senseless act of violence.