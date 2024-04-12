In a crucial development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two suspects linked to the Rameswaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru.

The arrests were made near Kolkata, in West Bengal.

The individuals apprehended have been identified as Mussavir Hussain Shazib, who is accused of placing the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the cafe, and Abdul Matheen Taha, who is alleged to be the mastermind behind the planning and execution of the blast.



On early morning hours of April 12, NIA traced the absconding accused Abdul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazeb near Kolkata where they were hiding under false identities.



NIA was supported by co-ordinated action and co-operation between Central Intelligence agencies and State Police agencies of West Bengal, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala police



Also Read: NIA apprehends one person in connection with PLFI resurgence efforts after raids in Jharkhand, Assam

On the otherhand, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) apprehended an individual in connection with the alleged revival efforts by the People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) on Thursday.

The arrest followed extensive raids across two states, executed in collaboration with the local police forces. The operations were carried out on Wednesday in two locations each in Jharkhand and Assam.

