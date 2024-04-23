A passenger was arrested in an attempt to smuggle 10 yellow anacondas at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport.



The reptiles were found concealed in his check-in-baggage.

In a post on X, the Bengaluru Customs department said the officials intercepted the passenger who arrived from Bangkok and arrested him. "Passenger arrested and investigation is underway. Wildlife trafficking will not be tolerated," the department said in a post on X.

The yellow anaconda is a riverine species that is found close to the water bodies. These are usually found in Paraguay, Bolivia, Brazil, northeastern Argentina, and northern Uruguay.

Wildlife trade and trafficking is illegal in India, as per law.

Around 234 wild animals were rescued at the Bengaluru airport, last year, including a baby kangaroo. It was alleged that it was smuggled by a passenger from Bangkok in a plastic box because of which it died of suffocation.

The customs department had received a tip-off and upon searching the man's luggage, pythons, chameleons, iguanas, turtles and alligators were found concealed in trolley bags.

