As Bengaluru faced severe traffic congestion ahead of a long weekend and bandh called by farmer bodies protesting the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu, a man was reportedly forced to walk 12 km to reach home after being unable to book a cab.

Traffic in Bengaluru came to a standstill on Wednesday, with vehicles stranded for hours and numerous breakdowns. The Outer Ring Road (ORR) was the worst affected, with commuters reporting being stuck for over five hours. Techies, office-goers, and even some school buses were caught in the gridlock on ORR for hours, leading to complaints from parents that their children reached home at night.

Many took to social media to share their experiences of helplessness and frustration, blaming the city administration for the traffic chaos. One user shared how his friend had to walk almost 12 kilometers to reach home after failing to find a cab or autorickshaw.

An X user named Tushr wrote, 'My friend walked 12Kms back home in Bangalore today. He wasn't getting any cabs/autos/rapido or anything else. Quality of life even for top 1% after having all the means is only hitting lows & lows in this city.' He also shared a screenshot of an app that showed his friend walked 11.87 km in 195 minutes. The user also noted that his friend had gone to Manipal Hospital in HAL Old Airport Road for a medical checkup and had to walk back home, located on the Sarjapur main road. Also read : Karnataka Bandh: Bengaluru shuts down schools and colleges ahead of statewide protest

Also read : Karnataka Bandh: Bengaluru shuts down schools and colleges ahead of statewide protest