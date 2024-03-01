Bengaluru: Mysterious object explodes at Rameshwaram Café, 4 injured
As per reports, the police have suspected a cylinder blast, but initial investigation reveals that it has been ruled out.
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At least four people including three staff and one consumer were injured after a mysterious object exploded in the popular Rameshwaram Café in Bengaluru on March 1.
As per reports, the police have suspected a cylinder blast, but initial investigation reveals that it has been ruled out.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
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