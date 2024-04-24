Zero Shadow Day, an astronomical and captivating phenomenon which happens twice every year in some places which are located between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn is being widely observed in Bengaluru, on Wednesday.

Bengaluru gets the opportunity to witness this mesmerizing phenomenon as it is located at a latitude of approximately 13.0 degrees north. The city usually witnesses this captivating event around April 24-25 and again on August 18 every year.

Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) has organized events to mark this day at its Koramangala campus and has also invited the public to engage in hands-on activities. People can engage in activities which include observing the changing shadow lengths of objects and measuring these shadows.

On these days, the Sun is positioned directly overhead, causing objects on the ground to cast no shadows at solar noon. This phenomenon happens because the Sun's rays fall perpendicular to the Earth's surface at noon, resulting in objects receiving sunlight from directly above, thus eliminating any shadows.

This event is very fascinating for both photographers and scientists alike, as it provides unique opportunities for capturing images and conducting experiments related to the Sun's position and its effects on the Earth's surface.