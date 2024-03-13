A major suspect in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe IED bomb case has allegedly been taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The suspect, named as Shabbir, was brought into custody from the Bellary region of Karnataka, according to news agency ANI, which quoted NIA officials. In the matter, questions are still being asked of him. Whether he is the same individual shown on CCTV has not yet been determined, according to authorities cited by ANI.

This comes two days after Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara declared that detectives looking into the March 1 explosion at the well-known restaurant had "in a way" identified the perpetrator and that attempts were on to apprehend him. According to him, the detectives are "getting closer to him" and confirming the suspect's identification. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru Police is assisting the NIA in its investigation into the explosion that left ten people injured at the quick-service restaurant in the Brookefield area of the information technology corridor in east Bengaluru, which was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED).

On March 3, after an NIA team had visited the bomb site, the matter was turned over to the agency.



A ₹10 lakh reward has been issued by the NIA for information leading to the identity of the bomber involved in the explosion at the Rameshwaram café in Bengaluru. The agency further declared that the identity of the informants will remain anonymous.



The FBI also unveiled a photo of the bomber, taken from CCTV video while he was storing a backpack in the well-known Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Brookfield neighborhood.



The bomber may be seen wearing black pants, black shoes, and a cap in the photo that the NIA provided.

"NIA announces a cash reward of 10 lakh rupees for information about the bomber in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case of Bengaluru. Informants' identity will be kept confidential," the NIA said in a post on 'X'.

In the post, the NIA also stressed that "any information leading to his (bomber) arrest shall be rewarded."

The blast took place at 1pm on March 1 and the police also found a suspect in the CCTV camera footage, keeping a bag inside the cafe. The police probe so far has indicated that an IED device with a timer was used to carry out the explosion.