Continuous torrential rains in Bengaluru have bared the flaws in the city’s civic infrastructure, with major arterial routes experiencing flood-like conditions since September 5, putting life out of gear for the second time in a week.

As per the report, both four-wheelers and two-wheelers were unable to move through the Outer Ring Road (ORR) due to the crippled traffic from Silk Board Junction to Bellandur, Marathahalli, HSR layout, and Sarjapura Road.

According to the KSNDMC website, the largest amount of rain (148.50 mm) was recorded at 8 am on Monday in East Bengaluru in Sampangiramanagar, and 66.50 mm in Bengaluru Urban.

On Tuesday, several parts of Bengaluru's were still underwater and the Kempegowda International Airport announced that flights would be "slightly" delayed.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru experienced 131.6 mm of rain on September 5, falling just short of breaking an eight-year-old record (IMD). Bengaluru, India, recorded 132.3 mm of rainfall on September 26, 2014.

The civic organization of the city, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has a 24-hour helpline (2266 0000) and a WhatsApp helpline (94806 85700), as well as zonal helpline numbers.

The rain helpline is reportedly also available at toll-free number 1533. The Karnataka government has decided to release Rs. 600 crores for the management of the floods in Bengaluru and other districts, particularly for the repair of roads, bridges, electric poles, transformers, and school buildings, according to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of Karnataka.

The Bangalore Water Delivery and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has issued a notice that there will be water supply shortages today and tomorrow in several areas of the city.

The Board has arranged free temporary tankers. These will be sent to locations where the delivery of water through taps has been suspended.

The IMD has issued a yellow notice for Tuesday's forecast of heavy rain in the following districts: Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru, Shivamogga, and Tumkur.

As per the report, other affected areas due to rain include Whitefield, Gottigere, Bannerghatta Road, Vijayanagar, Rajajinagar, Basaveshwar Nagar, Yeshwantpur, Peenya, Laggere, Nandini Layout, Malleswaram, Seshadripuram, Hebbal, Sanjaynagar, RT Nagar, Nagawara, Hennur, Banaswadi, RR Nagar, Kengeri, Deepanjali Nagar.

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