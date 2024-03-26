In Bengaluru's worst water crisis in decades authorities have cracked down on water misuse, slapping fines on 22 families for allegedly using drinking water for non-essential activities like car washing. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewarage Board (BWSSB) has swiftly collected fines amounting to Rs 1.10 lakh within just three days.

Chairperson of BWSSB, Ram Prashant Manohar, highlighted that most complaints stem from the south-eastern region of the city. Alongside issuing fines, authorities are also issuing warnings and appeals to residents, urging them to conserve water judiciously.

According to officials, fines worth Rs 65,000 have been levied solely from the south-west area of Bengaluru. Earlier this month, BWSSB imposed a ban on water usage for purposes like vehicle cleaning, gardening, construction, and operating fountains.

With temperatures soaring and groundwater levels plummeting due to scanty rainfall, BWSSB emphasized the urgent need to curb water wastage. A recent order mandated the public to utilize drinking water sparingly in light of the crisis.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah underscored the severity of the situation revealing that Bengaluru faces a staggering shortage of 500 million litres of water per day against an actual requirement of 2,600 MLDs. He further noted that out of 14,000 borewells in the city, nearly half have already dried up.