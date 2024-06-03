Bengaluru, on June 3 witnessed record rainfall as the city broke a 133-year record with the highest rain in a single day in the month of June.

The capital city of Karnataka recorded a rainfall at 111.1 mm on June 2, marked by ongoing thundershowers with the onset of the Southwest Monsoon in Karnataka.

This comes years after June 16, 1891 as the city witnessed 101.6 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued a yellow alert, forecasting cloudy skies and intermittent rain or thundershowers from June 3 to 5.

During this period, temperatures are expected to range from a high of 31-32 degrees Celsius to a low of 20-21 degrees Celsius.