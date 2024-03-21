A 30-year-old software engineer from Bengaluru alleged that she was sexually harassed by a food delivery agent inside her home on March 17.

The software engineer asked the delivery boy if he would like some water when her order arrived at 6:45 p.m. She handed him a glass of water after he answered yes.

The delivery agent drank it and left. But the techie received a knock on her door a few seconds later. She was shocked when she opened the door. At the door stood the same delivery lad. "It's very urgent," he said, asking if he may use the loo. The woman then directed him to the washroom and asked him to leave after he came out, according to reports.

The delivery lad asked for a drink of water before departing the woman's home at AECS Layout, close to Brookefield. He was requested to wait at the door by the woman.

“Shockingly, he followed me into the kitchen. He muttered something which I didn’t understand and just grabbed my hand. I started shouting at him, asking what he was up to and why he’d come to the kitchen. As he was still holding my hand, I took a frying pan and hit him on his back. He ran out of the house. I ran behind him up to the lift, but he took the stairs and escaped,” the woman told sources.

She added, “The delivery boy spoke to me in broken Hindi and English, but I am not sure which language he spoke when he came to the kitchen and approached me.”

The outlet further reported that the woman claimed that the delivery boy had a beard and was wearing a face mask which he had pulled down to the chin.

After the delivery boy ran away, the woman dialled 112, and a team from Whitefield police station arrived at her home. They suggested that she file an FIR with HAL police.

The woman also raised the issue with the food aggregator app and claimed they didn’t respond quickly to her complaint.