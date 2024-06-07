Bengaluru's special court on June 7, granted bail to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case brought forward by the Karnataka BJP unit. The case revolves around allegedly defamatory advertisements published in mainstream newspapers.

The BJP's complaint accused the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), CM Siddaramaiah, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, and Rahul Gandhi of tarnishing the BJP's image through false campaigning and advertisements leading up to the 2023 state assembly elections.

Earlier, on June 1, the court had granted bail to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar after their appearances in connection with the same defamation case.

Judge K N S Shivakumar had instructed Rahul Gandhi to appear before the court on June 7 without fail.

The Karnataka Congress promptly announced Rahul Gandhi's schedule for the day, indicating that he would appear before the city civil court at 10:30 am. Following this, he was scheduled to meet with the Congress party's newly elected MPs from the state and defeated candidates at Bharat Jodo Bhavan on Queens Road at 11:30 am.

The gathering was expected to include Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister, and KPCC President DK Shivakumar, as per the state unit of the party.