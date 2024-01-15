A Goa court has extended the police custody of Bengaluru startup CEO Suchana Seth, under investigation for allegedly murdering her four-year-old son, by another five days.

Seth was presented before the Goa Children's Court after her initial six-day remand expired. The Calangute Police requested the extension as the investigation is still ongoing. A senior police officer revealed to PTI on Monday that Seth is not assisting with the investigation.

'We requested an extension of her custody for further interrogation and other formalities like DNA sampling,' he stated. Seth, 39, was arrested from Chitradurga, Karnataka, on January 8. She is accused of smothering her son in a Goa service apartment and attempting to transport his body to Bengaluru.

The Calangute police have booked her under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), and the Goa Children's Act. Seth is the CEO of a startup named 'Mindful AI Lab'. Her LinkedIn page states that she was one of the '100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics for 2021'.

Venkat Raman showed up at the Calangute police station on January 13 in order to provide a statement to the authorities.According to the officer who spoke to PTI, Raman informed the police that he and Seth were divorcing in a Bengaluru family court.Raman further claimed the court had given him visitation privileges but Seth had not allowed him to meet his son for the last five Sunday, the official said as quoted by PTI.Raman's kid was killed when he was in Indonesia.