In response to the escalating water crisis in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government has taken decisive action by imposing strict measures to conserve drinking water. The Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board (KWSSB) announced on Friday a ban on the use of drinking water for non-essential purposes, including washing cars, gardening, construction, and maintenance activities. Violators of this directive will face a hefty fine of ₹5,000, as enforced by the authorities.

The acute water scarcity in Bengaluru has reached critical levels, prompting urgent interventions from both local and state authorities. The city, known as India's tech hub, has been grappling with a severe shortage of water resources, exacerbated by the drying up of over 3,000 borewells across various neighborhoods. The situation has been aggravated by inadequate rainfall during the monsoon season, leading to significant deficits in water supply.

To address the pressing issue, the Bengaluru city administration recently instituted price caps for water tankers, taking into account the volume of water and delivery distance. Additionally, apartment complexes and gated communities have begun imposing strict regulations on water usage, reflecting the severity of the crisis at the grassroots level.

The Karnataka government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has been actively seeking drought relief assistance from the central government for several months. Discussions and meetings have been held to formulate strategies aimed at mitigating the impact of the water shortage. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar emphasized the government's commitment to prioritize water-related projects and focus on enhancing irrigation facilities to address the crisis effectively.

However, the water crisis has also sparked political tensions, with the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engaging in a heated debate over accountability and governance. Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya issued a stern warning, threatening protests outside the Vidhana Soudha if immediate action is not taken to alleviate the drinking water crisis in Bengaluru.