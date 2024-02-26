An old woman's body was discovered on Sunday in KR Puram, eastern Bengaluru, hacked into five pieces and placed into a plastic drum.



At around 5:30 p.m., police officers in Nisarga Layout opened the blue drum that had been deposited on a tiny plot of land and were horrified.



The limbs and legs were carefully cut off, but the top torso remained still whole.

Susheelamma, 65, was recognised by the police as the deceased person. At approximately five o'clock in the evening, a strong stench was drawing nearby inhabitants to the drum. Upon peeking inside, inquisitive spectators were shocked to see a dead body.

According to police sources, the woman was killed somewhere on Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Her daughter, who resided with her in KR Puram, last saw her alive on Saturday morning.The married daughter has a child attending college.

According to police investigations, Susheelamma frequently left the house without telling her family and would return later. Her family assumed it was just another one of her regular disappearances when she left the house on Saturday.

Deccan Herald was informed by a KR Puram police official that although the family had been questioned, no conclusive inquiry had yet been established.