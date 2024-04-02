Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to shut down Al Jazeera's operations within the country branding the network a "terror channel" that fosters incitement. This declaration comes hot on the heels of a parliamentary law passage clearing the path for such closure. Netanyahu's pledge escalates the ongoing feud between Israel and Al Jazeera, potentially straining relations with Qatar the network's owner, which is currently playing a pivotal role in mediation efforts to end the Gaza conflict.

The Israeli government has long accused Al Jazeera of biased reporting against Israel. Tensions soared nearly two years ago following the death of Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh during an Israeli military operation in the West Bank. Al Jazeera alleged deliberate targeting by Israeli forces, a claim disputed by Israel. Since then, relations have soured further, particularly with Al Jazeera's extensive coverage of the Gaza conflict, accusing Israel of atrocities and collaborating with Hamas.

Israel's decision to target Al Jazeera however, comes with geopolitical risks. Qatar, a key mediator between Israel and Hamas, could feel pressured to exert more influence on Hamas, but it also risks further straining relations with a country that holds significant sway in the region.

The move has drawn criticism from press freedom advocates, who see it as a violation of free speech and freedom of the press. The closure order, while not immediate, seeks to block Al Jazeera's broadcasts in Israel, a move that could set a dangerous precedent for media freedom in the country.

While Netanyahu's government moves forward with its plan, opposition from legal experts and civil rights groups suggests potential hurdles ahead, including legal challenges and parliamentary approval. The broader implications extend beyond Al Jazeera, raising concerns about the government's authority to silence media outlets critical of its actions.