The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made a significant observation, stating that employees lacking control over their desires should refrain from seeking government jobs. The court emphasized that a vibrant democracy thrives on meritorious, honest and skilled individuals, highlighting the importance of combating corruption, fanaticism, mediocrity, and sycophancy.

In a recent ruling, the court warned against the temptations of greed and power, likening them to a "devil in disguise." It stressed that succumbing to corruption, even once, can trap individuals in a cycle of compulsion, leading to their downfall. Justice Anoop Chitkara delivered these remarks while rejecting an anticipatory bail plea filed by Gurwinder Singh, a patwari in the Punjab government.

Singh was implicated in a corruption case by the state vigilance bureau in Ludhiana on November 24, 2023. The allegations against him include accepting a bribe of Rs 27,50,000 to process a mutation based on forged documents. Despite receiving a partial payment of over Rs 5.4 lakh, Singh allegedly failed to fulfill his end of the deal, prompting the filing of an FIR against him.

In his defense, Singh claimed that the FIR was retaliatory, stemming from his refusal to yield to pressure from the complainant. He also reported the threats received in his official capacity. However, the state police countered these claims, presenting a video recording in which Singh purportedly admitted to accepting the bribe.

Rejecting Singh's plea for interim bail, the high court deemed his vulnerabilities as his own shortcomings. After considering all arguments and evidence presented, the court concluded that Singh's bail was not warranted, as the allegations and evidence collected did not support his release.