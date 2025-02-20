Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman on February 20 rejected reports of attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, calling them an "exaggeration" by the media. Speaking at the conclusion of the 55th Director General-level border coordination conference between BGB and India’s Border Security Force (BSF), he said, "Such attacks on minorities did not happen."

The conference, held in New Delhi from February 17 to February 20, addressed a range of cross-border security concerns. Responding to questions about reported attacks on Hindu minorities near the India-Bangladesh border, Ashrafuzzaman emphasized that law enforcement agencies ensured the peaceful conduct of Durga Puja celebrations.

"The recently held Durga Puja was one of the most peacefully organized Hindu festivals. Law enforcement agencies were strictly tasked by the government to protect the Hindu community during the festival," he stated. He further clarified that while certain incidents may have had a political context, "they were definitely not targeted at minorities."

Ashrafuzzaman’s comments contrast sharply with the statement made by India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh. Singh recently informed the Rajya Sabha that "several incidents of desecration and damage to Hindu temples and deities in Bangladesh have been reported in the past few months."

In November 2024, Singh also highlighted India's concerns over attacks, including the desecration of a puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka, and a theft at Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Shatkhira during Durga Puja. The Indian government has urged Bangladesh to ensure the safety of minorities and their places of worship.

BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chaudhary addressed the issue of infiltration following the resignation and departure of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He stated, "After August 5, forces from both sides have been operationally deployed to curb infiltration. The BGB has cooperated with us throughout this period."

BSF officials indicated that their primary agenda in the meeting included ensuring the safety of Indian personnel, preventing attacks by Bangladesh-based criminals, tackling trans-border crimes, and addressing concerns related to border fencing and insurgent activities.

Meanwhile, the BGB raised issues such as border violations by Indian security forces and civilians, killings at the border, and border infrastructure projects. Additional concerns included the establishment of an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) for wastewater flowing from Agartala to Akhaura and riverbank protection measures.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to reducing border violence and strengthening cooperation through joint patrolling and intelligence sharing. They agreed to undertake efforts to minimize attacks on BSF personnel by trans-border criminals and increase night-time patrols in vulnerable areas.

Highlighting the importance of the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP), both forces agreed to work together to curb human trafficking, illegal crossings, and trans-border crimes. They also pledged to support victims of trafficking and ensure their rehabilitation.

Both delegations expressed satisfaction with the discussions and agreed to hold the next DG-level conference in Dhaka in July 2025. These high-level talks, held twice annually, are aimed at strengthening border security and fostering cooperation between India and Bangladesh.

The previous coordination conference was held in Dhaka from March 5 to March 9, 2024. Officials reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace and stability along the Indo-Bangladesh border through continuous engagement and dialogue.