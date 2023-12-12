The Bharatiya Janata Party announced on December 12 the name of the new chief minister of Rajasthan. Bhajanlal Sharma is the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan as announced by the party leaders.

Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa will be two Deputy CMs of Rajasthan.

Nine days after a decisive victory in Rajasthan, the BJP ended speculation on Tuesday, appointing Bhajan Lal Sharma as the new Chief Minister of the state.

The decision was made in a meeting at the party's state headquarters, attended by BJP central observer Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and co-observers Saroj Pandey and Vinod Tawde. Interestingly, Bhajan Lal Sharma is serving his first term as an MLA from the Sanganer assembly seat. He previously served as Mahamantri in the Rajasthan BJP.

Potential candidates for the Chief Minister's position included Vasundhara Raje, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Ashwini Vaishnaw, with Kailash Chaudhary, Diya Kumari, and Anita Bhadel emerging as contenders throughout the day.

The BJP's significant victory in the recent Rajasthan assembly elections saw them secure 115 out of 199 seats, leading to the ousting of the Ashok Gehlot government, as Congress secured 69 seats.