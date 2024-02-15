In a bid to amplify their demands and draw attention to their plight, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), in collaboration with central trade unions, has announced a nationwide Gramin Bharat Bandh scheduled for February 16 (Friday). This call for a strike aims to underscore the grievances of the farming community before the Central Government.

The decision to organize the Bharat Bandh comes amidst the ongoing standoff between protesting farmers and authorities. Notably, hundreds of farmers marching from Punjab towards Delhi have been halted at the Punjab-Haryana border near Ambala. The situation escalated when security forces employed tear gas to disperse the gathering. In anticipation of further advancements, the Delhi Police remain steadfast in their resolve to prevent the protesters from entering the national capital.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a non-political coalition of farmer groups, has extended invitations to all like-minded farmer organizations to join forces in the Bharat Bandh. The protest, slated to span from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., is poised to impact various facets of daily life across the country.

The nationwide strike is expected to paralyze several key sectors, including transportation, agricultural activities, and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) rural works. Private offices, village shops, as well as rural industrial and service sector institutions, are likely to shutter their operations in solidarity with the protest.

Despite the widespread disruption, certain essential services such as ambulance operations, newspaper distribution, and medical shops are anticipated to remain operational. Additionally, exemptions may be made for events like marriages and for students traveling to attend board exams.