Bharat Biotech, the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker, took centre stage on May 2 to address mounting concerns sparked by AstraZeneca's recent courtroom admission regarding rare side effects linked to its Covid-19 vaccine.

In stark contrast to the revelations surrounding AstraZeneca's vaccine, Bharat Biotech emphasised Covaxin's impeccable safety record. The company highlighted that Covaxin has not been associated with any vaccine-related incidents such as blood clots, thrombocytopenia, Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS), or other adverse effects.

Bharat Biotech underscored the extensive trials conducted for Covaxin, involving over 27,000 subjects, ensuring rigorous safety evaluations. The company reiterated its commitment to ongoing safety monitoring throughout the lifespan of Covaxin, emphasising a "safety first" approach amid vaccine uncertainties.

Bharat Biotech further pointed out the unique development process of Covaxin, utilising inactivated vero cell derived platform technology, which inherently reduces the likelihood of pathological effects due to the vaccine's inability to replicate.