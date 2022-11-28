Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting huge support from the people and a large number of enthusiastic people have joined us to be a part of this historic foot march.



Speaking to reporters in Indore, Madhya Pradesh the congress leader said that Bharat Jodo Yatra so far has been successful in all the states wherever they went.



“ When we started our yatra , some sections of media said that we will fail in our cause and yatra. But , as we moved on and started our journey, we were surprised to see the huge support, love and participation from the public.” , Rahul Gandhi said.

“ Bharat Jodo Yatra is bigger than the Congress party, “ added Rahul Gandhi. He said that people participating in this Yatra does not get tired. Even he himself is not tired although he has issues in his ankle. He said that the Yatra is meant for the people of the country and not for himself or the party.



Rahul Gandhi said that he does not wish to distract the motif and intent of the yatra and politicize it. “The central idea of this Yatra is to listen to people’s issues and problems.”, he said.



He said that 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is like a "tapasya" for him and that he is ready for the "long battle" to unite the country.

While addressing the media Rahul Gandhi even claimed that a RSS cadre welcomed him in his yatra saying “ A person welcomed me today and said that he is a RSS worker”.

He said that he was overwhelmed with the response. Rahul Gandhi said that the purpose of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra is to send a particular message to the country. He said that it is his responsibility to educate and make people of this country aware about the issues that the country is facing now.



“The objective of this yatra is not political.” , Rahul Gandhi said. He said, “ Our main objective is to fight against the politics of "fear, bigotry and prejudice" and the economics of livelihood destruction, increasing unemployment and growing inequalities.”



Rahul Gandhi said that any organisation or political party which believes in the objectives of the Bharat Jodo Yatra is welcome to join it and that in the last 48 days, many such persons and organisations have joined it.