Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on September 1 said that Bharat should be used instead of India and urged the people to inculcate the habit.

Addressing the Sakal Jain Samaj Mohan Bhagwat asserted that the name 'Bharat' has been an integral part of the nation's identity since ancient times and should be embraced and propagated.

"The name of our country has been Bharat since ages. Whatever may be the language, the name remains the same," Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat stressed the importance of adopting 'Bharat' in all practical contexts, suggesting that this change in nomenclature would have a profound impact. "Our country is Bharat, and we will have to stop using the word 'India' and start using Bharat in all practical fields, only then will change happen. We will have to call our country Bharat and explain it to others as well," he declared.

Highlighting the unifying power of India, Bhagwat described it as a nation that brings people together. He asserted, "Today the world needs us. Without us, the world can't run. We have connected the world through yoga."

Bhagwat also acknowledged the historical context in which the British colonial rulers replaced the Indian education system. He lauded the New Education Policy as an effort to instill a sense of patriotism in the younger generation.

Moreover, Bhagwat urged parents to instill in their children a deep awareness of Indian culture, traditions, and family values.