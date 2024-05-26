Fintech giants BharatPe Group and PhonePe Group have amicably resolved their long-standing legal tussle over the use of the trademark with the suffix 'Pe'. A joint statement announced the settlement, ending all open judicial proceedings across multiple courts over the past five years.

Both companies will withdraw oppositions against each other in the trademark registry, paving the way for registration of their respective trademarks. "BharatPe and PhonePe amicably settled all long-standing trademark disputes," the statement said.

BharatPe's Chairman Rajnish Kumar lauded the maturity shown by both sides in resolving outstanding issues to focus on building robust digital payment ecosystems. PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam expressed satisfaction, stating the resolution benefits the broader fintech industry's growth.

Necessary steps will be taken to comply with the settlement agreement before the Delhi and Bombay High Courts, marking an end to the prolonged legal battle.