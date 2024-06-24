Seven-time Member of Parliament Bhartruhari Mahtab was officially sworn in as the pro-tem Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha on Monday, June 24.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Mahtab in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, signifying the start of the 18th Lok Sabha's inaugural session. This initial session will feature the oath-taking of the newly elected MPs, setting the stage for the parliamentary proceedings to follow.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will commence on June 24, with President Murmu administering the oath to BJP's Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro tem Speaker, followed by newly elected MPs taking oath. The Opposition is also expected to challenge the PM Modi-led NDA government on various fronts.

The session is the first to be held since the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Following the first session, the Lok Sabha Speaker will be elected on June 26 and President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of both Houses on June 27.

Also read: First session of 18th Lok Sabha session to begin today, pro tem Speaker, new MPs to take oath