The Bhojpuri film industry is in mourning after the tragic news of the death of actress Akanksha Dubey, who was found dead in her hotel room in Varanasi on March 26. According to reports, the actress, who was in the city for a movie shoot, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the Sarnath area.

Akanksha Dubey was just 25 years old and had a promising career in the film industry. She made her debut in the film Meri Jung Mera Faisla and went on to appear in several Bhojpuri films, including Mujhse Shadi Karogi, Veeron Ke Veer, Fighter King, Kasam Paida Karne KI 2, and more. She was also a top model who appeared in many music videos and had a huge following on Instagram.

The news of her sudden death has shocked fans and colleagues alike, who took to social media to express their grief. Many expressed their disbelief at the tragic news, with one user saying, "Can't believe it. You will be missed forever." Another user wrote, "Gone too soon, RIP." A third user commented, "This is shocking, the Bhojpuri industry has lost a great artist. Rest in peace."

Akanksha made headlines a month ago when she shared photos of herself with co-star Samar Singh on Valentine's Day. She had a huge following on social media and was known for her talent as an actress and dancer.

The investigation into her tragic demise is ongoing, and more details are awaited. The reasons behind her alleged suicide are yet to be revealed. The film industry has lost a young and talented artist, and her fans will remember her for her remarkable work in the Bhojpuri film industry.