Bhupesh Baghel allegedly received Rs 508 crore from betting app promoters, claims probe agency
Bhupesh Baghel, is reportedly alleged to have received INR 508 crore from promoters of a betting application, says probe agency.
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Bhupesh Baghel allegedly received Rs 508 crore from betting app promoters, claims probe agency
The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, is facing allegations of receiving payments amounting to Rs 508 crore from Mahadev betting app promoters, according to a statement from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a financial probe agency.
The revelation comes at a critical juncture as Chhattisgarh prepares for upcoming elections.
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