Bhutan's Department of Tourism has made a significant announcement indicating the removal of the mandatory travel insurance requirement for tourists. This requirement was initially introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide coverage for unforeseen emergencies, particularly medical expenses related to the pandemic. However, with the situation improving and as part of efforts to facilitate smoother travel experiences, the department has decided to lift this requirement.

The decision aims to streamline travel procedures and make the process more convenient for tourists visiting the country. While the mandatory requirement for travel insurance has been withdrawn for visa processing, the department still encourages tourists to possess travel insurance as a precautionary measure. This is to ensure they are adequately covered in case of any unlikely emergencies associated with international travel.

By removing the mandatory travel insurance requirement, Bhutan hopes to simplify the visa application process and encourage more visitors to explore its unique culture, landscapes, and heritage. This adjustment reflects Bhutan's commitment to providing a welcoming and hassle-free experience for tourists while maintaining the necessary precautions for their safety and well-being.



Indian passport holders enjoy visa-free travel to Bhutan due to the strong diplomatic ties between the two countries. Bhutan is one of the few nations that shares a border with India, maintaining excellent relations.

Indian passport holders planning to visit Bhutan are required to obtain an entry permit from the Immigration Office in Phuentsholing. This permit, valid for a period of 7 days, is necessary for travellers entering Bhutan by road and must be presented at every checkpoint along the way for verification. However, those intending to extend their stay beyond the initial 7 days need to visit the immigration office in Thimphu and apply for an extension of the permit's validity. Thimphu is the capital of Bhutan and serves as the administrative centre where such extensions can be processed. This process ensures that visitors can enjoy their stay in Bhutan without any hassles while adhering to the country's immigration regulations.



The entry permit issued by the Bhutan Immigration Department for Indian citizens is provided at no charge.