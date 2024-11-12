The Bhutan-India Friendship Association (BIFA) organized a marathon today spanning from Simla, Assam, India, to Nganglam, Bhutan. The event aimed to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries and honored the 69th birth anniversary of Bhutan’s Fourth Druk Gyalpo (King), as well as marking BIFA Day in Nganglam.

The marathon, which drew 700 enthusiastic participants, saw an impressive turnout of 500 runners from India and 200 from Bhutan. The event fostered camaraderie along a scenic route, with participants running through landscapes symbolizing the natural beauty and shared heritage of the two nations. Beyond the race, a cultural exchange enriched the celebration, featuring traditional performances that highlighted the shared and distinct cultural expressions of both countries.

To acknowledge outstanding performances, prizes were awarded to the top ten runners across four distinct categories. The categories included men and women aged over 45 and young competitors from local schools. The prize distribution ceremony recognized these participants not only for their athletic achievements but also for their commitment to the spirit of unity and goodwill between Bhutan and India.

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