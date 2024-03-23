Bhutan's Prime Minister, Tshering Tobgay, expressed gratitude towards his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, for undertaking a visit to the Himalayan nation despite adverse weather conditions and a packed schedule leading up to the Lok Sabha elections. Tobgay took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to acknowledge PM Modi's visit as a testament to the "Modi Ki Guarantee" phenomenon.

In a tweet, Tobgay wrote, "A big thank you to my brother, PM @narendramodi Ji, for visiting us. Neither his busy schedule nor inclement weather could prevent him from fulfilling his promise to visit us. This must be the #ModiKaGuarantee phenomenon."

"Modi ki Guarantee" stands as one of BJP's most resonant election slogans, symbolizing the government's unwavering commitment to ensuring the welfare of every Indian citizen.

PM Modi's two-day visit to Bhutan commenced on Friday, marking his first visit since the new government assumed office in the Himalayan nation. During the visit, Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck conferred upon PM Modi Bhutan's highest civilian award, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo, at a ceremony held in Thimphu.

The award was bestowed upon PM Modi in recognition of his "outstanding contribution to the growth of India-Bhutan relations and for his distinguished service to the Bhutanese nation and people."