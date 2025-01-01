Gold medalist and veteran administrator Bhuvnesh Kumar has been appointed as the new CEO of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the agency responsible for Aadhaar implementation.

Kumar, a 1995-batch IAS officer from Uttar Pradesh, brings extensive technology sector experience to the role, having served as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). He will continue his additional charge as Additional Secretary at MeitY alongside the UIDAI leadership.

The NIT Kurukshetra graduate has held several key positions in Uttar Pradesh, including Principal Secretary of Animal Husbandry and Secretary of Finance. His diverse portfolio spans technical education, land revenue administration, sports development, and MSME promotion in the state.

The appointment comes at a crucial time as UIDAI works to strengthen India's digital identity infrastructure and expand Aadhaar services.