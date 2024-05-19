A boat ferrying labourers capsized in the Ganges, in Bihar’s Patna, on May 19.

Following the incident, the concerned authorities reached the spot and a search operation was launched.

The police officials informed that two people are missing while several others, who were initially suspected to have drowned, instead swam to the shore.

"In the morning around 7-8 am, a few farmers were carrying their vegetables in a boat, and as they were about to reach the Mahavir Tola ghat, the boat capsized. Except for two people, the rest of them swam and reached the shore. A search operation is underway. A SDRF team has arrived. As per the eyewitnesses, there were around 10 to 12 people on the boat", Sunil Kumar Bhagat, Police Station Head, Maner was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to reports, the labourers had gone to fetch fodder, when the incident took place.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.