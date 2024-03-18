At least seven people, including three minors, were killed when two speeding vehicles collided on the National Highway-31 in Bihar’s Khagaria district in the early hours of March 18.

Additionally, five others were grievously injured in the accident.

The impact of the collision between the SUV and the tractor was so high that all seven people died on the spot.

The passengers travelling in the SUV belonged to the Khagaria district.

The eyewitness said around 10 people in the car were travelling from Thuthi-Mohanp village in Choutham to Maraiya locality.

As the SUV approached a petrol pump, the cement-laden tractor coming from the opposite direction rammed into the SUV, causing the car to turtle into a roadside field.

The injured people have been admitted to a nearby hospital while two have been referred to the Patna Medical College and Hospital in critical condition.

The SP said the driver and cleaner of the tractor managed to flee from the spot.