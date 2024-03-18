Bihar: 7 including 2 minors dead in tractor, car collision
A severe road accident on National Highway-31 in Bihar's Khagaria district claimed seven lives, including three minors The collision, which happened between an SUV and a cement-laden tractor, also left five severely injured
- • Seven people killed in a road accident on National Highway-31 in Bihar's Khagaria district.
- • The collision occurred between an SUV and a cement-laden tractor, leaving five others severely injured.
- • The tractor's driver and cleaner managed to escape from the accident scene, as per the SP's statement.
At least seven people, including three minors, were killed when two speeding vehicles collided on the National Highway-31 in Bihar’s Khagaria district in the early hours of March 18.
Additionally, five others were grievously injured in the accident.
The impact of the collision between the SUV and the tractor was so high that all seven people died on the spot.
The passengers travelling in the SUV belonged to the Khagaria district.
The eyewitness said around 10 people in the car were travelling from Thuthi-Mohanp village in Choutham to Maraiya locality.
As the SUV approached a petrol pump, the cement-laden tractor coming from the opposite direction rammed into the SUV, causing the car to turtle into a roadside field.
The injured people have been admitted to a nearby hospital while two have been referred to the Patna Medical College and Hospital in critical condition.
The SP said the driver and cleaner of the tractor managed to flee from the spot.
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